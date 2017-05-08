How do you edit my photos?

When you submit a photo for editing through the ImageIN iOS app, one of our professional Artists will retouch your photo to the best of their ability according to your comments. If you didn’t add a comment, the Artist will try to identify what could be improved and make any changes they see fit. If you’re dissatisfied with an edit, simply rate it with three stars or less and we’ll resubmit your photo for another iteration. This process can be repeated until you’re 100% satisfied.